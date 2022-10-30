Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.