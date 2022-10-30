Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HE opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

