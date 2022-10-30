HC Wainwright Downgrades Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Neutral

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.28.
Core Scientific Price Performance
Shares of CORZ stock opened at 0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.75. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 0.17 and a 12-month high of 14.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.