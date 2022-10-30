Hovde Group Trims Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Target Price to $67.00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

