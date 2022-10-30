Hovde Group Trims Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Target Price to $67.00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of CBU stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92.
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
