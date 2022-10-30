Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.