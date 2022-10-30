IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in IDEX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average of $196.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.18.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

