IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $55,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $364.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.49 and its 200-day moving average is $372.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

