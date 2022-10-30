IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

