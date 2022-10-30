IFG Advisory LLC Buys 184 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

