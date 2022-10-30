IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,851 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

