IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Stock Up 3.7 %

Park National Announces Dividend

PRK stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $146.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Park National’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

