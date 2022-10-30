IFG Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

