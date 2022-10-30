IFG Advisory LLC Has $324,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $68.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

