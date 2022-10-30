IFG Advisory LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

