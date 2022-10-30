IFG Advisory LLC Has $466,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

