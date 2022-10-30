IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

