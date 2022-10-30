IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $39.66 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

