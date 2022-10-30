IFG Advisory LLC Invests $346,000 in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 489,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFS opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.