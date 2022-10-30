IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.