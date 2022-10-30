IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SEIC stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
