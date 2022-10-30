IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

