IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,915,000 after buying an additional 854,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

