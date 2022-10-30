IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.