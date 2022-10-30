IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $148.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

