IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.7 %

SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

