IFG Advisory LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of EMB opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.08.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
