IFG Advisory LLC Sells 99 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

