IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

