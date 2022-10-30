Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.8 %

IBTX stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $9,806,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

