Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 1,883,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 809.8 days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $6.38 on Friday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMQCF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

