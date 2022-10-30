Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Up 1.9%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. 40,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 20,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPHA. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 366.8% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

