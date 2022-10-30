Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $43,320.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,526.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $45,200.60.

On Thursday, October 20th, Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $14,606.11.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $46,984.55.

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $22.65 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

