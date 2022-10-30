Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

