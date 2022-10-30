Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $37.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $37.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

