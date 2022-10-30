Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 120,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

