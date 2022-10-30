International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $56,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.