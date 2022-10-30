Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invent Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEA opened at $0.06 on Friday. Invent Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc, formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc, is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology .

