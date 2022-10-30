Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Invent Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEA opened at $0.06 on Friday. Invent Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
