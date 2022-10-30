Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

