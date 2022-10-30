Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 270,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 279,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.32 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

