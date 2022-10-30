IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $208.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

