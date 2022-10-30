iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,248 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 109,320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

