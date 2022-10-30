iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.04 and last traded at C$15.26. Approximately 188,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 528,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.29.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.