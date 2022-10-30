Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11,413.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

