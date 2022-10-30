Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,217 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

