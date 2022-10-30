Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 163,757 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

