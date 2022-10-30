Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 133,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

