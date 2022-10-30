Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.72. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

