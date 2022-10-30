Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 632.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

