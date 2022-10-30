Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $247.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81.

