Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,890 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.73 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.